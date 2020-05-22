Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) will post sales of $5.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.01 million. Cara Therapeutics reported sales of $5.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $21.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $23.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.10 million, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $31.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.29% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $200,888.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,873.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,392 shares of company stock worth $540,866. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $27.55.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

