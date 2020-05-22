Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report sales of $305.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $324.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.20 million. Roku reported sales of $250.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $33,656.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,656.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $1,315,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,236.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,872 shares of company stock valued at $17,649,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 154.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU opened at $114.70 on Friday. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.34 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $123.82.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

