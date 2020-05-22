Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS opened at $130.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.62 and a 200 day moving average of $128.03. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,441.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,844 shares of company stock worth $9,264,589. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $613,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Zoetis by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.