Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

NYSE ZUO opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. Zuora has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 312.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,839,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,298,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,108,000 after acquiring an additional 257,077 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 84.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,355,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,261,000 after acquiring an additional 300,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

