Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 10,362 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,225,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,352,000 after purchasing an additional 631,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,240,000 after purchasing an additional 590,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,520,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aramark news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,447.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $533,672,295.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 81,400 shares of company stock worth $1,972,068 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

