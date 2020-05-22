Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

In other news, Director Merrie S. Frankel acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $251,538. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

