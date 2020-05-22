Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,454 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.80. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $142.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.91 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.13.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

