Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,561 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Middleby by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.55. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average is $93.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,105 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.97 per share, with a total value of $96,101.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,467.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,750 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $99,330.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,034,381. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.