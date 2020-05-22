Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,393 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARW. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

