Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,356 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Athene by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $74,638,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 342,745 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $26.71 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.