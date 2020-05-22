Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,580 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,167,000 after purchasing an additional 217,332 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,543,000 after purchasing an additional 655,112 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,002,000 after purchasing an additional 915,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

