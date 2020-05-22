Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 534.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Proto Labs worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $12,440,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In other Proto Labs news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.70. Proto Labs Inc has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $127.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.