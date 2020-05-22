Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 404.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zillow Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,289,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $50,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $12,047,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 399,062 shares of company stock valued at $23,555,100. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Z has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ Z opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.98. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

