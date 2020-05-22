Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

