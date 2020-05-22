Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.16 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,144 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,743.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $86,121,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 158,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,706,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 124,788 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn bought 238,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $3,155,296.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,017,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,452,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

