Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.07. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $156.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

