Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 24,194 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 111.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,194 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 609,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Gentex by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

