Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,742 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in FOX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in FOX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

