Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,577 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $780,121,000 after purchasing an additional 511,218 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,049,000 after purchasing an additional 450,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $245,149,000 after buying an additional 137,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after buying an additional 1,574,081 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FANG shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.19.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.24. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $113.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

