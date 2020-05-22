Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,731 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 574.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.69.

PII stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.08.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

