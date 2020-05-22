Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125,545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

