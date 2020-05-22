Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,130 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.11% of Zynga worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $12,698,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. 89,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,548,138. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 147,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $886,877.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,076.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $37,579.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,243 shares in the company, valued at $669,731.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,851 shares of company stock worth $3,668,090 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.