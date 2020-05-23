108,447 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Acquired by Private Advisors LLC

Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Big Lots makes up 1.4% of Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Private Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Big Lots as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Big Lots by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.43. 1,063,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,067. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $33.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

