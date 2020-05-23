1irstcoin (FST) Price Down 2.1% This Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00006476 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.61 million and approximately $42,046.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.37 or 0.02062903 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010386 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,354,829 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

