21,133 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,133 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.5% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 261,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 43,518 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 153.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 177,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 107,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.6% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.09. The firm has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

