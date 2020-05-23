4NEW (KWATT) Price Hits $0.0001

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. 4NEW has a total market cap of $7,469.53 and $3,034.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, BitForex and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.79 or 0.02100632 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00092714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00179643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00043146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000164 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Exrates, LATOKEN, BitForex, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.