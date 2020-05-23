Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lessened by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Accenture by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.89.

Accenture stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $193.71. 1,317,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,446. The stock has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.