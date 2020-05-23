AceD (ACED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,856.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 75.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $12,811.11 and $2,856.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000557 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,888,002 coins and its circulating supply is 11,887,802 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.