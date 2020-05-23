AdEx (ADX) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. AdEx has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $814,917.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.71 or 0.03726826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00055280 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031141 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010865 BTC.

About AdEx

ADX is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars.

