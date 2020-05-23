ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.00

News stories about ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ADIDAS AG/S earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected ADIDAS AG/S’s ranking:

ADDYY stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.20. 35,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,612. ADIDAS AG/S has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.59). ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

