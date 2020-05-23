Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Holdings Lifted by Private Advisors LLC

Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up about 1.5% of Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Private Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 686.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. 612,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.44. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AJRD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

