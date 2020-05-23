Agora One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (VOTE)

Agora (CURRENCY:VOTE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Agora token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Agora has a total market cap of $35,637.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Agora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Agora has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.51 or 0.02109967 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00093584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00180798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Agora

Agora’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,567,245 tokens. Agora’s official website is www.agora.vote. The Reddit community for Agora is /r/agora and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agora’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Agora is medium.com/agorablockchain.

Buying and Selling Agora

Agora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Agora using one of the exchanges listed above.

