Agrello (DLT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $274,027.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Agrello has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $274,027.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Agrello token can currently be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.92 or 0.03636455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031157 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id.

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.