AgroFresh Solutions’ (AGFS) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGFS. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Shares of AGFS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 223,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,822. The stock has a market cap of $167.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 117,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 48,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.