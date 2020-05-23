Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

NYSE MO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,861,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536,376. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

