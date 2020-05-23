American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of American Express by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 411,665 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,248,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 733 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in American Express by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.33. 3,732,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

