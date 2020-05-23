Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 995.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,021 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,235. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Insiders have sold 12,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,634 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

