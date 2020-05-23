Analysts Anticipate DermTech (NASDAQ:KLDI) to Announce ($0.32) Earnings Per Share

Shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:KLDI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DermTech an industry rank of 63 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLDI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:KLDI remained flat at $$8.25 during trading hours on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85. DermTech has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

DermTech (NASDAQ:KLDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter.

DermTech Company Profile

KLDiscovery Ontrack, LLC develops e-Discovery management solutions and offers legal and technology consulting services to AmLaw 200 law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, healthcare and financial services sectors, and government agencies in the United States. Its software solutions include eDirect365, an end-to-end e-Discovery solution that helps users to find ways to cull, process, review, and manage documents; AutoRedaction that finds and redacts sensitive information from documents in a workspace; MultiMatter Management that enables organizations reuse attorney work product, spot and manage coding inconsistencies, and minimize the risk of inadvertent production of protected content across various hosted matters; and Remote Collection Manager that allows end-users and IT professionals to perform collections of hard drives, loose files, and email servers.

