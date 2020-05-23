Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 2.00

Media headlines about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price (down from GBX 13 ($0.17)) on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oddo Securities reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,230 ($29.33) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,824.67 ($24.00).

Shares of LON:AAL traded down GBX 31.80 ($0.42) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,569.60 ($20.65). 3,732,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,416.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,783.86. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,551 ($20.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,947.69 ($6,508.41). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu acquired 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($18.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,195.40 ($26,565.90). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,471 shares of company stock worth $4,806,725.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

