Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Applied Materials earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the manufacturing equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.39. 6,875,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,922,808. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.35.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

