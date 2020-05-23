Argent Trust Co Decreases Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Chubb by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Chubb by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,796,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,962. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average of $137.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. ValuEngine downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.06.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

