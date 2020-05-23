Argent Trust Co Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.93. 2,174,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,359. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.15.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.