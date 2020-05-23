Argent Trust Co Has $12.79 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,581,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964,502. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $370.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.48 and a 200-day moving average of $183.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

