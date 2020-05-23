Argent Trust Co Sells 7,343 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.69. 37,050,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,155,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

