Arionum One Day Volume Hits $39.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Arionum has a market cap of $44,069.00 and $39.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,218.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.02 or 0.02278208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.26 or 0.02562824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00479614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00685937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00072912 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00024649 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00516087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

