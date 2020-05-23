ATLANT Price Up 44.8% This Week (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $259.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATLANT has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.16 or 0.03618415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003164 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATL is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

