Atlas Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $248,111.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $248,111.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.53 or 0.02112615 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00093575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00180419 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00043182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol's total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

