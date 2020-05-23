Aurora (AOA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.53 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 30% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Indodax and Bitinka. Aurora has a market cap of $14.53 million and approximately $871,228.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.01 or 0.03742495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055212 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031203 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

