Banco Santander S.A. Buys 129,707 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 843.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,080 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,707 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Insiders have purchased 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.28. 2,651,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,923. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

