Banco Santander S.A. Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 109.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $9,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,697 shares of company stock worth $9,194,338 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,852. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average is $188.35. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.